Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 18.12 crore

Net Loss of Archies reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 68.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.1221.66 -16 68.7578.82 -13 OPM %-2.87-26.92 -3.782.39 - PBDT0.27-6.49 LP 4.620.61 657 PBT-1.33-8.81 85 -2.72-8.62 68 NP-1.10-8.62 87 -1.46-8.21 82

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

