LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 6.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 49.34 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 6.61% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.71% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 108.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

