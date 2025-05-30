Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 7.32 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.02% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 26.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.326.70 9 26.9225.59 5 OPM %14.6213.58 -14.8214.81 - PBDT0.850.75 13 2.792.76 1 PBT0.610.46 33 1.891.64 15 NP0.440.39 13 1.411.33 6

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

