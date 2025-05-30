H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 7.32 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.02% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 26.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.326.7026.9225.5914.6213.5814.8214.810.850.752.792.760.610.461.891.640.440.391.411.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News