Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 21.66 crore

Net loss of Archies reported to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 78.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

21.6619.6778.8283.19-26.92-16.682.395.39-6.493.770.6111.38-8.811.39-8.621.12-8.622.44-8.212.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News