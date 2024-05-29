Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 1675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Chartered Capital &amp; Investment standalone net profit rises 1675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 1675.00% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1545.45% to Rs 5.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 0.170.21 -19 OPM %3875.00-116.67 -2947.06-233.33 - PBDT1.940.20 870 6.220.47 1223 PBT1.940.20 870 6.210.46 1250 NP2.130.12 1675 5.430.33 1545

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

