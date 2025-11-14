Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 50.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 32.86 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 50.98% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.8629.548.229.653.492.701.971.201.541.02

