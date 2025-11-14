Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 3.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 6.66 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 3.96% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.666.2959.1662.003.043.082.932.972.182.27

