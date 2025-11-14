GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 3669.99 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports reported to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 280.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 3669.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2495.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3669.992495.4639.4334.43499.48-20.5268.14-494.75-37.09-280.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News