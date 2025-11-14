GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 280.52 crore

Net profit of GE Power India declined 51.61% to Rs 32.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 280.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.280.52217.429.964.6950.6628.6848.0325.2732.3666.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News