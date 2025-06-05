Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Arcotech reported to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 87.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 143.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.