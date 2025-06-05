Stock Alert: REC, Gland Pharma, Sansera Engg, Force Motors, CESC

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 5 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
RECs board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1.55 lakh crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Force Motors total sales jumped 19.14% to 3,088 units in May 2025 compared with 2,592 units sold in May 2024. Domestic sales jumped 24.46% to 3,002 units while exports sales tumbled 52.22% to 86 units in May 2025 over May 2024.
Sansera Engineering has secured an order worth Rs 160 crore from Airbus Defence for the manufacturing, supplying and supporting the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module (ICTM) for light and medium transport aircraft programs.
CESCs subsidiary, Purvah Green Power has entered into agreement with Envision Energy India for supply and commission of wind turbine generator (WTG) totaling 1 GW.
Deccan Gold Mines associate company, Geomysore, received the consent to operate (CTO) for its Jonnagiri Gold Project from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
Gland Pharmas material subsidiary, Cenexi received 11 observations from Agence nationale de suritdu micament et des produits de sant(ANSM), France, for its Fontenay manufacturing facility.
