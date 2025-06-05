Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices may see a dull start

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 4.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,076.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,566.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 13770.95 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices rose on Thursday, with the South Korean market extending gains from the previous session. Investor attention remained on a potential call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the White House indicated could take place this week. Optimism surrounding the potential dialogue contributed to gains on Wall Street earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.22%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32%, supported by strength in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, private sector hiring in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in over two years. Data from payroll processor ADP showed that payrolls increased by only 37,000 in May, compared to a revised 60,000 in April. The report has heightened concerns about the impact of trade-related uncertainty on the U.S. economy. The data precedes the release of the official nonfarm payrolls report for May, scheduled for Friday, which investors now expect to show further weakness.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak and closed higher Wednesday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,600 mark, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. Positive cues from global markets and optimism over a possible breakthrough in US-China trade talks helped boost sentiment. However, caution lingered ahead of the RBI policy decision due on Friday, June 6. Persistent FII outflows and a stronger dollar index, which climbed above 99.00, also kept gains in check. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 260.74 points or 0.32% to 80,998.25. The Nifty 50 index added 77.70 points or 0.32% to 24,620.20. In the previous three sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 1.1% and 1.17%, respectively.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

