Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 25.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 25.97% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.3412.8011.1018.751.862.040.860.940.570.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News