Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 25.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 12.34 croreNet profit of Arex Industries declined 25.97% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.3412.80 -4 OPM %11.1018.75 -PBDT1.862.04 -9 PBT0.860.94 -9 NP0.570.77 -26
