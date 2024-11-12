Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 340.88% to Rs 39.90 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 4.75% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 340.88% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.909.0512.5339.3431.9332.8730.9431.2123.3922.33

