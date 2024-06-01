Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arigato Universe standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Arigato Universe standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 193.33% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Arigato Universe rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 415.15% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.880.30 193 1.700.33 415 OPM %-5.68-20.00 --9.41-51.52 - PBDT0.060.02 200 0.280.06 367 PBT0.060.02 200 0.280.06 367 NP0.050.02 150 0.240.05 380

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

