Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 33.23% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net loss of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.23% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 11.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.266.38 -33 11.0515.42 -28 OPM %-18.5413.17 --30.5914.72 - PBDT-0.940.80 PL -3.951.94 PL PBT-1.350.33 PL -5.660.06 PL NP-1.450.17 PL -5.75-0.10 -5650

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

