Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets has allotted 5 lakh equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 87 per share (including premium of Rs 86 per share) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4.35 crore on preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 10,46,12,800 (10,46,12,800 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- each).

