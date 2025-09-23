Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 100.82 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Indian Hotels Co has through a rights issue acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 at issue price of Rs 5000/- per share, for cash at premium of Rs 4,990 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,00,82,95,000 of ELEL Hotels and Investment, its wholly- owned subsidiary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

