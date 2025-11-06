Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 500 cr

Arihant Foundations & Housing has announced the acquisition of two premium land parcels in the Central Business District (CBD). Together, these acquisitions represent an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 500 crore.

Strategically located in Chennai's most sought-after CBD micro-markets, the two projects underscore Arihant's continued focus on premium real estate development. The first project, situated near Boat Club one of Chennai's most prestigious addresses is planned as a high end office development catering to discerning corporate occupiers. The second, located in Kilpauk, will comprise luxury residential apartments offering contemporary design, superior specifications, and world-class amenities. Together, these developments reinforce Arihant's positioning in the city's premium segment and its commitment to creating landmark assets that combine design excellence with exceptional connectivity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Allied Blenders and Distillers, One 97 Communications, Indigo, Grasim Industries

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.64% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story