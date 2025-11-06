Stock Alert: Allied Blenders and Distillers, One 97 Communications, Indigo, Grasim Industries

Aarti Industries, ABB India, Abbott India, Action Construction Equipment, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Akzo Nobel India, Alivus Life Sciences, Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Clean Science and Technology, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Cummins India, DAM Capital Advisors, Devyani International, Ganesh Housing, Genus Power Infrastructures, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Properties, Goodyear India, Happy Forgings, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Construction Company, Hikal, Igarashi Motors India, Indigo Paints, Indoco Remedies, Jagran Prakashan, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JK Lakshmi Cement, JM Financial, JSW Holdings, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Linde India, Lupin, Mankind Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Minda Corporation, NCC, NESCO, NHPC, Nilkamal, Ola Electric Mobility, Paradeep Phosphates, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Pricol, Protean eGov Technologies, Rain Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, R Systems International, Saatvik Green Energy, Sai Life Sciences, Sterlite Technologies, Sundaram-Clayton, Symphony, TCI Express, Triveni Engineering & Industries, UPL, Vishnu Chemicals, VST Tillers Tractors, Wonderla Holidays, Zydus Lifesciences will announce their quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch: Allied Blenders and Distillers consolidated net profit stood jumped 35.21% to Rs 64.31 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 10.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 962.53 crore in Q2 FY26. One 97 Communications has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, which is sharply lower as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 930 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations during the period under review increased by 24% YoY to Rs 2,061 crore. The revenue growth was driven by continued growth momentum in subscription merchants, payments GMV and distribution of financial services.

Interglobe Aviation(Indigo)s consolidated net loss widens to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations. Revenue from operations increased 9.34% to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment. Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 75.91% to Rs 553.48 crore on 16.59% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,899.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Kaynes Technology India has reported 102% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.4 crore on a 58% rise in revenue to Rs 906.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Siyaram Silk Mills reported 27.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.70 crore on 16.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) standalone net profit surged 57.28% to Rs 153.78 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 97.77 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 45.48% YoY to Rs 1,677.38 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Shriram Pistons & Rings reported 12.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 124.80 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 15.97% to Rs 1,016.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.