Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 42.91% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 382.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.382.46275.0210.1010.9642.4530.3133.5823.4424.9817.48

