Mansukh Securities & Finance standalone net profit declines 78.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.29% to Rs 35.68 crore

Net profit of Mansukh Securities & Finance declined 78.64% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.29% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.6862.9231.8933.038.0817.866.4915.642.5712.03

