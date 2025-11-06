Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 910.60 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 36.76% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 891.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.910.60891.0021.9127.47201.70248.2085.20137.3067.10106.10

