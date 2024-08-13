Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 301.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 38.70 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 301.27% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.7036.9837.0313.3913.723.8913.623.819.512.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp