Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 301.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 38.70 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 301.27% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.7036.98 5 OPM %37.0313.39 -PBDT13.723.89 253 PBT13.623.81 257 NP9.512.37 301

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

