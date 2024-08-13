Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 195.33 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 19.25% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 195.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales195.33217.90 -10 OPM %14.1511.26 -PBDT24.2520.89 16 PBT19.6914.91 32 NP13.0710.96 19
