Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.6210.69 -10 OPM %1.772.81 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.05 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story