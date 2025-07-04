Arisinfra rises after securing major project in Nandi Hills, Bangalore

Arisinfra Solutions jumped 5.25% to Rs 168.50 after the company, through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions (AUPL), announced the acquisition of a significant development management project in the rapidly growing Nandi Hills region of Bangalore.

The strategic win was projected to add approximately Rs. 100 crore to Arisinfras combined materials and services order book, with high margins further reinforcing the companys asset-light, high-margin business model.

The residential project, commissioned by Village Wave, spanned approximately 21.93 acres and had a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 288 crore.

Under the agreement, AUPL secured exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and provide end-to-end development management services, including project monitoring, sales, and collections.

This project win further reinforced Arisinfras strategic model of collaborating with both developers and contractors to drive exclusive material supply agreements, services-led revenue growth, and distribution network expansion. Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions, said, We are delighted to partner with Village Wave for this landmark residential development in the prestigious Nandi Hills region. This project not only strengthens our integrated solutions platform and deepens our presence in Bangalores high-growth corridor, but also exemplifies our commitment to delivering value-driven, high-margin projects with strong profit visibility. Through our collaboration-first approach, we continue to set new benchmarks in efficiency, quality, and innovation within the Indian construction ecosystem.

Leela Krishna, Promoter, Village Wave, said This is a great Opportunity to work with ArisUnitern. Their services are unique and one of its kind and allows us as Promotersto work on getting newer projects while they execute the entire project on our behalf. A one stop shop offering Money, Material and Management makes them unique. We look forward towards a long term relationship with them. ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. Aris provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.