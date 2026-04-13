For procurement of construction materials worth Rs 800 cr over next 5 years

Arisinfra Solutions and Capacite Infraprojects have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the procurement of construction materials worth Rs 800 crore over five years through the ARIS platform. "To our knowledge, this is one of the first long-term, formally structured procurement commitments of its kind in the Indian construction industry", added the company.

The partnership formalises and scales a proven relationship. The two companies have already transacted over Rs 600 crore in construction materials across 15+ project sites, spanning over 100 material SKUs in stone aggregates, ready-mix concrete, steel, electricals, plumbing, and other construction materials, supported by a vendor network of 500+ suppliers on the ARIS platform.