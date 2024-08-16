Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 184.43 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services declined 21.63% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 184.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales184.43149.51 23 OPM %57.9176.31 -PBDT41.4350.12 -17 PBT41.0149.80 -18 NP31.3039.94 -22
