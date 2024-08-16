Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 184.43 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services declined 21.63% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 184.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.184.43149.5157.9176.3141.4350.1241.0149.8031.3039.94

