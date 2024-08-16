Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 1009.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 619.47% to Rs 140.08 croreNet profit of Integrated Industries rose 1009.40% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 619.47% to Rs 140.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales140.0819.47 619 OPM %10.3410.12 -PBDT14.541.87 678 PBT13.911.51 821 NP12.981.17 1009
