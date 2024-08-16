Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 1009.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 619.47% to Rs 140.08 crore

Net profit of Integrated Industries rose 1009.40% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 619.47% to Rs 140.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.140.0819.4710.3410.1214.541.8713.911.5112.981.17

