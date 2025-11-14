ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 48.61 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 25.00% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.6143.677.926.323.793.283.342.872.552.04

