Arman Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net loss of Arman Financial Services reported to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 151.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.151.00184.4327.4857.91-10.7341.43-11.1741.01-14.5831.30

