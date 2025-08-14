Ram Info consolidated net profit declines 94.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Ram Info declined 94.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.617.984.9116.171.071.970.151.060.050.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News