Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 1.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.06% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 1.42% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.06% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.961.556.2516.770.050.260.050.262.782.82

