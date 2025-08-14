Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 91.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 204.94 crore

Net profit of Simran Farms declined 91.40% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 204.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.204.94176.410.816.981.4712.701.0412.240.758.72

