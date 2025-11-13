Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer rises after registering turnaround performance in Q2

Honasa Consumer jumped 4.81% to Rs 295.70 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 39 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 19 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 16.5% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 538 crore during the quarter.

The company has recorded a positive EBIDTA of Rs 48 crore with an underlying margin of 8.9% in Q2 FY26. It had registered a negative EBIDTA of Rs 31 crore in the same period last year.

Honasa Consumer has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 24 crore in Q2 FY25.

Varun Alagh, chairman, CEO & co-founder, Honasa Consumer, said: "Our focus categories continued to contribute over 75% of total revenues and reaffirming the success of our category-first strategy, while deeper distribution and brand building enhanced consumer engagement across India.

This quarter brought strong category wins, with Mamaearth back in green, strengthening its leadership in face cleansers with a 123 basis points share gain (NielsenIQ). The Derma Co. was recognized by Euromonitor (CY24) as Indias No. 1 sunscreen brand, crossing Rs 750 crore ARR milestone.

As we look ahead, were expanding into new and fast-growing segments. Our focus remains on scaling Honasa as a House of Purposeful Brands, built on innovation and intent, shaping the future of beauty and personal care in India."

Honasa Consumer Limited is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.

