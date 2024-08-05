Arrow Greentech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd, GHCL Textiles Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2024.

Arrow Greentech Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 944.6 at 05-Aug-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21768 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd spiked 12.02% to Rs 219.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35702 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 44.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Textiles Ltd rose 6.74% to Rs 111.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98744 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd jumped 5.40% to Rs 2188.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36595 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

