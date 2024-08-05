Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Marico Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2024. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd, Marico Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd soared 6.76% to Rs 939.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23721 shares in the past one month.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd spiked 3.68% to Rs 468.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11409 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd surged 1.94% to Rs 674.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossari Biotech Ltd gained 1.07% to Rs 918.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19439 shares in the past one month.

Nestle India Ltd advanced 0.68% to Rs 2511.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51971 shares in the past one month.

