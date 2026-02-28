Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Artefact Projects said that it has secured a consultancy services contract worth Rs 3.53 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 36 months.

The total consideration for the contract stands at Rs 3,53,09,279.5.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.