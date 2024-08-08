Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 69.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 69.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 223.20 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 69.76% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 223.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.20209.54 7 OPM %16.2113.31 -PBDT32.4422.28 46 PBT21.6413.11 65 NP16.679.82 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra's olympic gold can get you a free visa, Rs 1 cr scholarship

Disney Plus set to do away with password sharing starting September: Report

Gaming major Nazara Tech buys UK-based Fusebox Games for Rs 228 cr

Serial entrepreneur Suman Gandham launches AI-mobility company Dacio

LIVE: Situation in Bangladesh still evolving, hope for early restoration of law and order, says MEA

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story