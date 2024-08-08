Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 22.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 213.19 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 22.44% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 213.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales213.19200.94 6 OPM %22.5919.61 -PBDT58.5446.82 25 PBT51.3739.73 29 NP37.3830.53 22

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

