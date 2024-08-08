Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 100.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.27% to Rs 439.98 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 100.63% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.27% to Rs 439.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 354.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.439.98354.0613.0711.0847.9230.5725.4812.2019.049.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp