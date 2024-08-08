Astral consolidated net profit rises 0.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 1383.60 croreNet profit of Astral rose 0.50% to Rs 120.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 1383.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1283.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1383.601283.10 8 OPM %15.5015.71 -PBDT218.70207.90 5 PBT163.10161.60 1 NP120.40119.80 1
