Astral consolidated net profit rises 0.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 1383.60 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 0.50% to Rs 120.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 1383.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1283.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1383.601283.1015.5015.71218.70207.90163.10161.60120.40119.80

