Artson Engineering PAT sizzles 1200% YoY to Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY25

Artson Engineering reported standalone net profit of Rs 6.37 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 1200% as against Rs 0.49 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 43% to Rs 17.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 31.23 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 8.85 crore during the quarter, marking a growth of 1,866% as against Rs 0.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses fell 8.92% YoY to Rs 28.02 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 10.61 (up 9.72% YoY), project execution expenses was at Rs 14.01 crore (up 46.70% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 2.43 crore (up 1.25% YoY), and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 4.69 (up 45.20% YoY) during the period under review.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

Shares of Artson Engineering slipped 3.35% to currently trade at Rs 187.65 on the BSE.

