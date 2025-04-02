Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson hits the roof on appointing Manoj Shah as CFO

Artson hits the roof on appointing Manoj Shah as CFO

Apr 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Artson hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 85.72 after the company announced that its board has considered and approved the proposal for appointment of Manoj Shah, as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company effective from 7 April 2025.

Manoj Shah, a chartered accountant, brings over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, with a strong focus on start-ups and growth-stage businesses. He is well-versed in strategic planning, financial modeling, scaling operations, cost optimization, and managing global financial operations. Shah is recognized for driving profitability and enhancing financial efficiency through innovative strategies and robust leadership.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialized in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6.37 crore in Q3 FY25, a 1200% zoom as against Rs 0.49 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 43% to Rs 17.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 31.23 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

Apr 02 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

