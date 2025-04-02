Banco Products gains as arm expands production capacity in Poland

Banco Products (India) added 2.35% to Rs 352.55 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Nederlandse Radiateuren Fabriek B.V. (NRF), announced plans to establish a new production facility in Poland to enhance production efficiency.

NRF is a leading European manufacturer of automotive, industrial, railway and marine heat transfer products. The new facility spans a total of 11,900 square meters. It includes an aluminum production factory, office space, and additional space for warehouse operations and future projects. This investment highlights NRF's long-term commitment to continuous innovation and sustainable growth in the rail and industrial cooling systems sector.

With NRF Thermal Engineering experiencing rapid growth, this new factory will allow the company to keep pace with increasing client demand while further improving service efficiency. The expansion also provides a more comfortable and modern work environment for employees and integrates new investment to enhance product quality, streamline production times, and optimize service delivery.

The new factory is scheduled to begin operations at the end of February 2026. NRF is committed to minimize disruptions during the transition period taking place by second half of January 2026, also ensuring a smooth and efficient ramp-up period.

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications.

The company's the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 54.72% YoY to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 11.9% to Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 565.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

