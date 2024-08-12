Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 4125.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 260.71% to Rs 10.10 croreNet profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 4125.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 260.71% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.102.80 261 OPM %35.051.79 -PBDT2.970.05 5840 PBT2.250.05 4400 NP1.690.04 4125
