Valson Industries standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 28.62 croreNet profit of Valson Industries declined 79.17% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.6232.82 -13 OPM %3.213.20 -PBDT0.660.82 -20 PBT0.020.20 -90 NP0.050.24 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News