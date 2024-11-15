Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 37.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 32.27% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 37.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.27% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.6555.59 -32 OPM %11.959.28 -PBDT2.993.75 -20 PBT1.742.70 -36 NP1.272.02 -37

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

