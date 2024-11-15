Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 37.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.27% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears declined 37.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.27% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.6555.5911.959.282.993.751.742.701.272.02

