Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 26.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arvind Fashions rose 26.55% to Rs 37.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 1417.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1273.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1417.511273.1813.2112.75158.71130.8987.4266.6037.4629.60

